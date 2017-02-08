News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Decision on the Future of NGS to Come Monday

February 08
11:12 2017
There is a vote coming this Monday that will determine the immediate future of the Navajo Generating Station (NGS). That’s the word from the public relations department of the Salt River Project.

For weeks now, the Navajo Nation, Page and beyond, have been filled with rumors and innuendo about what’s going to happen to the facility that has been pumping out electricity since the 1970s.

For the Salt River Project, one of the key owners of NGS, the issue is the cost of fuel. NGS is run by coal from the Kayenta Peabody Energy facility. But the price of natural gas has dropped significantly lower than coal, which has made the local plant vulnerable.

A spokesman for SRP told Lake Powell Communications Tuesday night about this coming Monday’s meeting in Phoenix. The meeting will determine if the plant will be closed this year, in 2019 when the current contract expires, or will remain open for years to come.

Aside from SRP, the owners of the Navajo Generating Station are NV Energy, the US Bureau of Reclamation, Tucson Power and Arizona Public Service Company. All of the entities will be involved in the 1 PM meeting Monday, some by way of conference call.

One state official, Andy Tobin, with the Arizona Corporation Commission, has accused SRP of having a hostile attitude toward the plant while also refusing to sit down with Tobin’s commission to discuss other options.

