FLDS Food Stamp Fraud Trial Ends in Guilty Pleas, No Jail Time

Six guilty pleas were heard earlier this week in a St. George courtroom from members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. With their pleas, for these six defendants, the food stamp fraud case came to an end.

There will be no probation and no jail time for their wrongdoing, which in all, cost the American taxpayers $12 Million. FLDS leaders were apparently taking the food stamp, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) dollars, and used the money to advance their opulent lifestyles.

The suspects had faced the possibility of up to 25 years in federal prison. Instead, the six offenders will be required to participate in a government class on how to use food stamp benefits. No restitution will be required to be paid by the offending parties.

The six were identified as Hyrum Bygnal Dutson, Kristal Meldrum Dutson, Ruth Peine Barlow, Kimball Dee Barlow, Winford Johnson Barlow and Rulon Mormon Barlow. Two other defendants pleaded guilty last month, and another will be sentenced at a later date.

However, the biggest name on the defendant list is unaccounted for. Lyle Jeffs, who prosecutors wanted the judge to keep jailed until trial, but was instead released on bail. He skipped bail and may never be heard from again.

Lyle Jeffs is the brother of the FLDS “prophet,” Warren Jeffs. He remains in a Texas prison sell for life.