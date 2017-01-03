Flagstaff Officers Cleared in Shooting

The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office has cleared Flagstaff police officers, who were involved in the fatal shooting of a suspect last July outside a Flagstaff hotel.

According to reports, the officers were responding to a 9-1-1 call of an unknown nature at around four in the morning. Outside the Relax Inn on East Route 66 in Flagstaff, police believed there was a drug deal going on. 32-year old Donald Myers chose not to cooperate with the officers.

Evidently, Myers gave the officers false identification and took-off on foot. They had been told he was armed. A short time later, when the two officers told the man to show his hands, he instead reached for his waistband and that’s when Corporal Michael Lavelle took aim and fired his service revolver.

Investigated by the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, a ruling was announced Friday that cleared the officers of wrongdoing.