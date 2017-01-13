Five Found Dead in New Mexico

Foul play is not suspected in the deaths of five people whose bodies were found this week on a pueblo near Albuquerque.

The five were identified as adult sisters Leticia and Vanessa George and three of the sisters’ young children. The sisters’ mother reportedly believes the group got stranded and couldn’t find help.

The family is from Red Valley, Arizona, a small community between Four Corners and Chinle. They had been reported missing to authorities late last week.

The FBI is investigating, and though foul play is not suspected, the causes of death have yet to be determined.

In Window Rock Navajo Nation officials are said to be mourning the loss of the five.