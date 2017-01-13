Fatal Utah Crash

A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, just west of Hildale, Utah, left one person dead.

The accident occurred on Utah Route 59, seven miles into Utah from Arizona Route 389.

A 43-year old Washington City man lost his life when he went left-of-center shortly before noon and struck an eastbound vehicle. He was the only occupant of the car.

The other driver was listed in stable condition at a St. George hospital.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that left both vehicles totaled.