Lake Powell News

Fatal Utah Crash

January 13
14:54 2017
A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning, just west of Hildale, Utah, left one person dead.highway-patrol-photo-1-13-17-1

The accident occurred on Utah Route 59, seven miles into Utah from Arizona Route 389.

A 43-year old Washington City man lost his life when he went left-of-center shortly before noon and struck an eastbound vehicle. He was the only occupant of the car.

The other driver was listed in stable condition at a St. George hospital.

The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that left both vehicles totaled.

