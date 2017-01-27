Elks’ Generosity Helps Cancer Outreach

The Page Elks Lodge stepped forward Friday (1/27) with a little help for their friends at Cancer Outreach in Page. A check for $2500 was presented to Jo Bjorholm, CEO of Cancer Outreach by Russ Madsen from the Page Elks Lodge. It’s money that will be used to help her organization do what it does best; assist families who have a family member fighting cancer.

“I know I speak for our board members when I say we are extremely grateful to the Elks for this and all of their assistance,” said Bjorholm. “They have been helping us since day one; for about ten years.”

For families and cancer victims, Cancer Outreach provides them with gas cards and money for hotels, whether it is in Flagstaff, Phoenix or elsewhere. It’s a simply one-page form to fill out, and the patient must live between Church Wells in Utah and Lechee, in Arizona.

“It’s so they can worry a little less about how they’re going to get to their treatments, and instead, concentrate on allowing the treatment to make them well,” she added.

Jo told us they currently have a family in Flagstaff for a week and another in Mesa.

It’s all about helping others, according to Madsen.

“The Elks’ goal is to constantly help our community and help our brethren and veterans,” he said. “It’s part of our objective. This grant is a way to show the community that we care.”

Madsen says this money comes from the national Elks organization and is a “gratitude” grant.

The Cancer Outreach thrift store is now located at 118 6th Street.

Donations can be dropped off at the thrift store anytime they are open (Mon-Sat 10-6). Donations must be clean, of good quality and in good working condition. If the item is large and you need help, call 928.645.3333.

If you wish to make a cash donation to the Cancer Outreach Center, simply contact Jo Bjorholm at 928.645.3333 or the Cancer Outreach number 928.645.4070.