Economic Outlook Meetings Begin Tomorrow Across Navajo Nation

Economic outlook meetings hosted by Coconino County District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler and the Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona begin tomorrow.

The meetings, being held across the Navajo Nation, will gather input from the public on ways to diversify the economy in northern Arizona due to the potential work reduction at Navajo Generating Station and possible impacts to mining.

There are two meeting scheduled for tomorrow, one at the Kaibeto Chapter from 10 a.m. – noon and the other at the LeChee Chapter from 6 – 8 p.m. All members of the public, especially those affected by the changing economy, are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussions.

Meetings will be held until the end of the week at the following locations:

Gap/ Bodaway Chapter— Jan. 26, from 9 – 11 a.m.

Tuba City Chapter— Jan. 26, from 2 – 4 p.m.

Kayenta Township House— Jan. 27, from 9 a.m. – noon

Shonto Chapter— Jan. 27, from 3 – 5 p.m.