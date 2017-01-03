Ducey Threatens Lawsuit Over Possible Designation

After President Barack Obama designated 1.35 million acres in southern Utah for the Bears Ears National Monument, all eyes in the conservation world have turned to the 1.7 million acres surrounding the Grand Canyon.

Many are wondering if the area will soon be designated the Greater Grand Canyon Heritage National Monument. Arizona’s Governor, Doug Ducey, is against the designation, threatening legal action if Obama designates the area a national monument.

However, there is no such precedent for any litigation and previous lawsuits to stop presidential designations have been unsuccessful.

Opponents of the designation point to the areas rich uranium deposits and look to protect mining in the area.

Conservationists say the designation would permanently protect 1.7 million acres of land that surround Grand Canyon National Park from new uranium mining and permanently protect the entire Grand Canyon, its rich cultural and ecological heritage, archaeological sites, and waters sacred to Native American communities throughout the region.