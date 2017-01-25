News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Domestic Abuse Program Coming To Kayenta

Domestic Abuse Program Coming To Kayenta
January 25
11:01 2017
Eve’s Place, a statewide domestic violence program, is opening a new extension office in Kayenta this month.

The extension brings services to people in their own communities.

A non-profit entity, Eve’s Place has been in existence for a dozen years.

The Kayenta office will be overseen by Leatha Martin, an associate director for Eve’s Place. Martin will also be in charge of recruiting and training volunteers for the program.

Through its mobile advocacy program Eve’s Place hopes to eventually reach 75-percent of domestic abuse victims who would otherwise not call or go to a domestic violence shelter for assistance.

The mobile advocacy program can provide many of the services that can be found at a shelter.

Kayenta Township first approached Eve’s Place last September to assist with the chapter’s “Keep Kayenta Warm” coat drive campaign. Eve’s Place donated more than 200 coats, jackets, sweaters and vests to be given out to the general public.

Eve’s Place’s new Kayenta office is located in the old LDS Employment Resource and Seminary modular building.

