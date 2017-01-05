District 2 County Supervisor Liz Archuleta named Board Chairwoman

The Coconino County Board of Supervisors named District 2 Supervisor Liz Archuleta as the next chair of the Board. She replaces District 5 Supervisor Lena Fowler.

Archuleta said she was looking forward to starting the 2017 term as chair and serving the people of Coconino County.

“It’s a privilege to have the support of my fellow supervisors and I look forward to the coming term. I want to thank Supervisor Fowler for the excellent job as chair over the past nine months,” said Archuleta. “As a board we will take advantage of the opportunities to improve the lives of our constituents. Through the upcoming budget process and during public hearings, the board will continue to focus on decisions that improve the safety of our citizens, access to programs and services and improvement of our infrastructure as we ensure Coconino County is a place people want to call home.

Coconino County is innovative and doing great work. My goal as chairwoman is to increase citizen participation, communicate our accomplishments and set a strong vision for the future.”

The Board also named District 3 Supervisor Matt Ryan as vice-chair. Archuleta and Ryan began their leadership roles Jan. 1.