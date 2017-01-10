Did Council Try to Control the Controller?

Did Navajo Nation Speaker LoRenzo Bates attempt to control the tribe’s ousted controller by issuing threats?

That’s what Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye said.

Not so, countered Bates.

In his December 26 resignation letter former-controller Jim Parris mentioned several times that Bates gave him “ultimatums” to support the council or face removal.

“It’s false,” Bates said. He said he would never abuse his power as an elected official.

In his resignation letter Parris planned to stay on through the end of the year, but – at Begaye’s request – he withdrew his resignation after council voted to remove him.

Begaye told Parris he would talk to council and try to get him appointed as “acting controller” until a new one is selected.

Tribal law allows the president to pick the controller, with the approval of the council’s Budget & Finance Committee, Begaye said. The controller must have a certified public accountant license.

When council voted to remove Parris during a special session, it added language to the legislation to say that if Begaye delayed his appointment of an acting controller a standing delegation of authority memo – which Parris write on November – would kick in.

A central issue was the president’s line-item veto power.

Begaye said that Parris has sided with him on this issue, much to the council’s chagrin.

The removal of Parris will create an image of instability with the tribe’s financial workings, Begaye warned.

“This is something we will face until we replace (Parris),” Begaye said.

Bates denied threatening the controller and expressed disappointment that President Begaye would “stoop to this level.”

Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty pointed to Parris’ six-figure salary and bonuses as a reason for his removal. She also said the real reason council removed Parris was because he would not comply with its wishes.

Parris was a casualty in the struggle for power between the executive and legislative branches of government, Crotty added.

In his resignation letter Parris wrote that Bates and B&F Chairman Seth Damon repeatedly warned him that “he served at the pleasure of the council.

Parris said he was told if he did not support certain projects that the council wanted; his job would be in jeopardy.