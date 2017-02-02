Death at Grand Canyon

The National Park Service has reported the death of an 18-year old San Diego man at the Grand Canyon this past weekend.

According to the report, the man fell from the South Rim Saturday in the late afternoon near the South Kaibab Trailhead. Icy conditions and oncoming darkness prevented would-be rescuers from locating the man on Saturday. His body was discovered Sunday by way of helicopter.

The man was identified as Luis Gonzalez. The reasons behind the fall are under investigation.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating, along with the park service.