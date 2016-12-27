Cull Field Caters to Low Grade Taters

What do you do with a dud spud?

One Navajo enterprise – Navajo Agricultural Products Industry – just throws them in a field to rot.

Some people think that’s a half-baked plan.

Now more than 2.2 million bags of potatoes are processed for sale by NAPI each year. But some 10- to 15-percent of the annual crop is considered a flop.

These potatoes don’t meet federal standards for consumer consumption, so NAPI hauls them by the truckload to cull fields where they are dumped on the ground to rot.

The spuds are considered duds by federal standards for any number of reasons, including size, grade and shape.

“The fresh market is all about appearance,” according to Amanda Kerr, NAPI potato crop manager.

But every questionable potato chips away at NAPI’s profit.

And it goes beyond that.

Over the past 20 years more than 13 tons of low-rater taters have been dumped in the cull fields.

Ramondo Clah, who works with groups that lease land from NAPI, posted pictures of the rotting taters on social media. The potatoes may not meet federal standards for commercial sale but many of them are still edible, Clah said.

But Kerr said NAPI’s crop is heavily regulated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and spuds that fail to make the grade have to be discarded.

That’s how the industry works across the United States and around the world, she pointed out.

Potatoes are susceptible to disease, bacteria and fungus, Kerr said. In order to receive federal certification NAPI must eliminate potato waste to safeguard against disease, she added.