Lake Powell News

County Supervisor Fowler Remains Optimistic About Region’s Economy

February 10
10:05 2017
Lena Fowler

With the future of Navajo Generating Station to be determined in a few days, it is vital for our region to have an economic road map. Coconino County District 5 Supervisor, Lena Fowler, has been trying to develop that map with her regional economic outlook initiative.

Fowler says our area needs to prepare what to do next, “We have to figure out what our transition will be from losing this big business that is very much a part of our community today.”

Fowler has commissioned a strategic economic study for the region from the Economic Collaborative of Northern Arizona, or ECoNA, which will look at what the regions strengths are, what the weaknesses are, and most importantly, what the opportunities are. The study will look at the economies from all across the region including Page, Big Water, Kanab and Fredonia.

Even if the Navajo Generating Station closes its doors, Fowler remains optimistic about the economic future of the region.

“We have really a great opportunity,” Fowler said, “We just haven’t taken the time to explore it. I think it’s really good as a region to really look forward and see what could be.”

Page, the Navajo Nation, and other northern Arizona communities will find out whether or not the transition away from NGS begins on Monday. The owners of the plant will be meeting to vote on if plant operations will continue.

