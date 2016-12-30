County Hosts Swearing-In Ceremony

Thirteen County Elected Officials will be sworn into office during a ceremony, Jan. 6, at the Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff, AZ. Local artist Andrew Hamby will provide musical entertainment and a reception will follow the ceremony. Those being sworn in include:

· Art Babbott Supervisor, District 1

· Elizabeth C. Archuleta, Supervisor, District 2

· Matt Ryan, Supervisor, District 3

· Jim Parks, Supervisor, District 4

· Lena Fowler, Supervisor, District 5

· Armando Ruiz, Assessor

· Sarah Elena Benatar, Treasurer

· Patty Hansen, Recorder

· Risha Anne VanderWey, Superintendent of Schools

· William P. Ring, County Attorney

· Jim Driscoll, Sheriff

· Honorable Mark Moran, Superior Court Judge, Division III

· Honorable Cathleen Nichols, Judge of the Superior Court, Division V