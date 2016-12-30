News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

County Hosts Swearing-In Ceremony

County Hosts Swearing-In Ceremony
December 30
11:26 2016
Print This Article

Thirteen County Elected Officials will be sworn into office during a ceremony, Jan. 6, at the Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff, AZ. Local artist Andrew Hamby will provide musical entertainment and a reception will follow the ceremony. Those being sworn in include:

· Art Babbott Supervisor, District 1
· Elizabeth C. Archuleta, Supervisor, District 2
· Matt Ryan, Supervisor, District 3
· Jim Parks, Supervisor, District 4
· Lena Fowler, Supervisor, District 5
· Armando Ruiz, Assessor
· Sarah Elena Benatar, Treasurer
· Patty Hansen, Recorder
· Risha Anne VanderWey, Superintendent of Schools
· William P. Ring, County Attorney
· Jim Driscoll, Sheriff
· Honorable Mark Moran, Superior Court Judge, Division III
· Honorable Cathleen Nichols, Judge of the Superior Court, Division V

Tags
Coconino County

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Chance of Rain
Friday
Chance of Rain
High 43°/Low 37°
30%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
High 46°/Low 38°
20%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
High 49°/Low 37°
20%
Mostly Cloudy
Monday
Mostly Cloudy
High 50°/Low 35°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.