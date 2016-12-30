County Hosts Swearing-In Ceremony
Thirteen County Elected Officials will be sworn into office during a ceremony, Jan. 6, at the Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff, AZ. Local artist Andrew Hamby will provide musical entertainment and a reception will follow the ceremony. Those being sworn in include:
· Art Babbott Supervisor, District 1
· Elizabeth C. Archuleta, Supervisor, District 2
· Matt Ryan, Supervisor, District 3
· Jim Parks, Supervisor, District 4
· Lena Fowler, Supervisor, District 5
· Armando Ruiz, Assessor
· Sarah Elena Benatar, Treasurer
· Patty Hansen, Recorder
· Risha Anne VanderWey, Superintendent of Schools
· William P. Ring, County Attorney
· Jim Driscoll, Sheriff
· Honorable Mark Moran, Superior Court Judge, Division III
· Honorable Cathleen Nichols, Judge of the Superior Court, Division V