County Elected Officials Sworn In

Coconino County officials pledged oaths Friday to uphold the Constitution, the laws of Arizona and to serve county residents.

Chair of the Board Liz Archuleta led the swearing-in ceremony at the Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff. Participating in the event were County officials elected and re-elected by county voters in November.

“It is an honor to serve and help shape the policy of the County,” said Archuleta, who represents District 2. “It’s also a privilege to work with the other dedicated public servants. In Coconino County, we have a long tradition of collaborating as a team of elected officials to deliver the best possible services to our constituents.”

New members include District 4 Supervisor Jim Parks who replaced retired Supervisor Mandy Metzger; Sheriff Jim Driscoll succeeded retired Sheriff Bill Pribil; County Attorney William Ring replaced outgoing Attorney Dave Rozema; and Assessor Armando Ruiz replaced retired Assessor Chris Mazon. Treasurer Sarah Benatar and Superintendent of Schools Risha VanderWey were appointed mid-term and were re-elected.

“I have enjoyed working with the outgoing elected officials and wish them the very best in their retirement,” said County Manager Cynthia Seelhammer. “I also look forward to working with the new officials as they begin their terms and bring new and innovative perspectives to the County.”