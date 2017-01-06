News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

County Elected Officials Sworn In

County Elected Officials Sworn In
January 06
15:30 2017
Print This Article

Coconino County officials pledged oaths Friday to uphold the Constitution, the laws of Arizona and to serve county residents.

Chair of the Board Liz Archuleta led the swearing-in ceremony at the Coconino Center for the Arts in Flagstaff. Participating in the event were County officials elected and re-elected by county voters in November.

“It is an honor to serve and help shape the policy of the County,” said Archuleta, who represents District 2. “It’s also a privilege to work with the other dedicated public servants. In Coconino County, we have a long tradition of collaborating as a team of elected officials to deliver the best possible services to our constituents.”

New members include District 4 Supervisor Jim Parks who replaced retired Supervisor Mandy Metzger; Sheriff Jim Driscoll succeeded retired Sheriff Bill Pribil; County Attorney William Ring replaced outgoing Attorney Dave Rozema; and Assessor Armando Ruiz replaced retired Assessor Chris Mazon. Treasurer Sarah Benatar and Superintendent of Schools Risha VanderWey were appointed mid-term and were re-elected.

“I have enjoyed working with the outgoing elected officials and wish them the very best in their retirement,” said County Manager Cynthia Seelhammer. “I also look forward to working with the new officials as they begin their terms and bring new and innovative perspectives to the County.”

Tags
Coconino County

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Friday
Clear
High 34°/Low 23°
0%
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday
Mostly Cloudy
High 35°/Low 31°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Sunday
Partly Cloudy
High 44°/Low 36°
0%
Chance of Rain
Monday
Chance of Rain
High 50°/Low 38°
70%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.