Concerns Over Animal Treatment in Supai

Critics aren’t horsing around when they complain about the way some Havasupai tribal members treat their pack animals.

The popular waterfalls on the tribe’s reservation attract thousands of tourists each year. But even as tourist season winds down, questions over the way some residents of the village of Supai treat their animals continue.

Supai residents own about 230 horses, with more than 150 used as pack animals.

Tourists have reported that some of the pack horses and mules appeared ill and malnourished, some with noticeable sores. Many reviews on websites like TripAdvisor note abuse of animals, such as starving animals with their ribs showing. One wrote of a skinny horse left tied up without food or water for days – until that tourist called police.

In response the tribe has had to pony up some resources to work on the issue.

It instituted a permitting and inspection process back in August.

Progress is being made, but there is more work to do, according to Havasupai Chairman Don Watahomigie.

The Havasupai Tribe began using a ranking system to determine if the pack animals were healthy enough to be used. They developed a nine-point scoring system to determine the animal’s health. A horse scoring four out of nine is considered healthy enough to carry a pack. The packs can weigh no more than 130 pounds.

A public relations firm hired by the tribe now insists that all but two animals have been deemed fit.

Permits – good for 60 days – are now issued through the tribe’s Animal Control Office.