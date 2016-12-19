News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Colorado River Meeting

Colorado River Meeting
December 19
13:10 2016
Print This Article

Sally Jewell , US Secretary of the Interior,  signed an agreement allowing the Bureau of Reclamation to manage Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell through 2036.

The meeting of the Colorado River Water Users Association in Las Vegas included Arizona governor, Doug Ducey , there to protect Arizona’s banked water supplies, held in reserve for drought use in Arizona.

According to the Arizona Daily Sun critics continue to call Glen Canyon Dam unstable and promote its removal.

Representative Rob Bishop, Utah, Chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, believes the plan shortchanges hydropower in favor of fish.

Bishop predicts that higher cost power generation will cause consumers to suffer.

Jewell pointed out that the agreement received five years of study about economic, technical, social and environmental factors, and was supported by states, the National Parks Conservation Association, Western Area Power Administration, the Navajo Nation and six other tribes, Grand Canyon river rafting groups and the public.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

  1. For radio, news, and advertising, visit our "Contact Us" page.
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.