Colorado River Meeting

Sally Jewell , US Secretary of the Interior, signed an agreement allowing the Bureau of Reclamation to manage Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell through 2036.

The meeting of the Colorado River Water Users Association in Las Vegas included Arizona governor, Doug Ducey , there to protect Arizona’s banked water supplies, held in reserve for drought use in Arizona.

According to the Arizona Daily Sun critics continue to call Glen Canyon Dam unstable and promote its removal.

Representative Rob Bishop, Utah, Chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, believes the plan shortchanges hydropower in favor of fish.

Bishop predicts that higher cost power generation will cause consumers to suffer.

Jewell pointed out that the agreement received five years of study about economic, technical, social and environmental factors, and was supported by states, the National Parks Conservation Association, Western Area Power Administration, the Navajo Nation and six other tribes, Grand Canyon river rafting groups and the public.