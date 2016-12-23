News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Colorado Drought Plans

December 23
2016
Colorado River drought plans are still uncertain for our region, even after three and a half years of study.

Federal and state water officials hope to resolve some of the outstanding issues early in 2017.The Arizona plan provides a short term answer by keeping water allocated to Arizona in Lake Mead for reimbursement of $60 million.

Outgoing Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Estevan Lopez explained that we are in our seventeenth year of droughts, the driest seventeen year period in recorded history.

Drought contingency plans, both short and long term are absolutely necessary for Arizona, Nevada, and California, as well as agreements with Mexico. They are hoping that the new Trump administration will move the plans forward.

