Coat Drive Warms 300 Navajo Children

Ever since the Begaye-Nez administration took office in 2015, giving back to communities and volunteerism have been pillars of the Office of President and Vice President. This weekend Navajo Nation Vice President Jonathan Nez continued to spread the message of charity as he paid a visit to the Native American Outreach Ministries, Inc. to help with a coat drive.

The NAOMI House, as the organization is more commonly known, is a non-profit foster home with the mission of providing a safe and loving home to native children in need.

Vice President Nez’s visit was part of the Give Beck Coat Drive, an initiative that was spearheaded by James Andrew Beck of Irvine, California.

In 2011, Beck gave away everything he owned and went on the road to live a life of charity for one year. His pay it forward adventure served one family for three days in each of the 50 states. Most were strangers.

About a month ago, Beck decided to pursue a coat drive on the Navajo Nation. After all was said in done, more than 300 coats were collected and handed out to native children.

Vice President Nez heaped praise on Beck saying, “We appreciate the generosity of James Beck and the many people who donated coats to the Navajo Nation. Today, these coats went to native foster children in northeast Arizona. It truly was a blessing.”

Along with the coats, Beck left the Navajo people with a straightforward message, “Be kind to one another. Serve each other. Give other people a chance. You may find that the stranger sitting next to you is your best friend.”