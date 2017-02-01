Christa Sadler Mesmerizes

While most of Page was living through a blackout Tuesday night, the lights at the Community Center kept shining on Christa Sadler.

Sadler is a geologist, educator, wilderness guide, paleontologist and an author. She came to Page as part of the Glen Canyon Lecture Series and drew a very large crowd for her talk.

“I’m excited about fossils,” she told lake Powell Communications following the lecture. “I mostly talked about the fossils that have been found in Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument and in the Glen Canyon National Recreation area. It’s all from the late crustacean time period; so between about one hundred million years ago and seventy-five million years ago.”

As part of her lecture she showed the audience a map of what this area looked like then, and it’s not anything like today. This area had a large body of water working its way north-south, and about a thousand miles wide. But interestingly, Sadler told us that the earth is changing at a quicker pace today than it was back then.

“There seems to be pretty good evidence that, since our climate has ebbed and flowed over geologic history, there’s scientific evidence that things are moving at a faster pace now than they were in the past,” she said. “Things took hundreds of thousands or millions of years to change in the past. They are taking tens or centuries of years now.”

With her significant background and so many varied interests and specialties, Sadler said it’s sometimes tough to keep her talks at the required length.

“I just love learning about the past, and then I love helping other people learn about the past,” she told us. “It’s just really fun because we all get to learn together.”

We asked her about the intelligence of dinosaurs.

“You know, some of them were probably like cows and others more like dogs,” she said. “They think that some of the smaller meat-eating dinosaurs, they appeared to have much bigger brains, relative to their body size,” she added. “But that doesn’t always indicate intelligence. It indicates that they needed a bigger brain for what they did and who they were. But there were so many different kinds of dinosaurs that just like with mammals you probably had some that could learn more easily and some that were a little more set in their ways.”

Christa Sadler’s new book is “Where Dinosaurs Roamed; Lost Worlds of Utah’s Grand Staircase.” People were lining up to purchase the book at the after-lecture gathering at the Powell Museum, where folks had a chance to talk to Sadler, and her friend, paleontologist Dr. Alan Titus.

Titus is with the BLM and is often in the Page area. He was the technical advisor for Sadler’s book, which is available at the Powell Museum and the Carl Hayden Visitor Center.