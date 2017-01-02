News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

CERT Training to be Held in February

January 02
14:36 2017
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a three day workshop next month for Community Emergency Response Teams, or CERT, Training.cert-assistance

Following a major disaster, first responders who provide fire and medical services may not be able to meet the demand for services. Number of victims, issues with communications, and road blockages can prevent people from accessing the emergency services they have come to expect at a moment’s notice through 911. People may need to rely on each other for help in order to meet their immediate life-saving and life sustaining needs.

CERT Training includes disaster preparedness, fire suppression, and search and rescue operations, among other topics.

The training will be held from Friday, February 17th through Sunday, February 19th at the Law Enforcement Administrative Facility in Flagstaff. Attendance at all three workshop days is mandatory in order to complete the training.

For more information or to register for the class, call Jon Paxton at (928) 226-5089.

The CERT Class Application is also available online at http://az-coconinocounty.civicplus.com/DocumentCenter/View/13740

