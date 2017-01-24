News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Carlyle Begay Now at The White House

January 24
11:30 2017
Carlyle Begay

The Navajo Nation is represented in the administration of new U.S. President Donald Trump. Carlyle Begay, the former Arizona State Senator (7th District), has been appointed by Trump to be his White House Advisor on Indian Affairs.

A Navajo, Begay was born in Ganado and is a Christian. Last Saturday he was the first of 25 multi-denominational representatives who offered a prayer at the National Prayer Service the day after Trump’s inauguration. The service was held atWashington’s National Cathedral.

Mr. Begay offered a prayer dedicated to all Native American nations in the United States. The event was televised.

In 2016 Begay ran unsuccessfully for the 1st District US House seat that was vacated by Ann Kirkpatrick. The seat was eventually won by Democrat Tom O’Halleran. Kirkpatrick lost in her attempt to unseat longtime Republican US Senator John McCain.

Carlyle Begay used to be a Democrat. He switched parties in 2015, making news around Arizona by becoming a Republican.

navajo nation

