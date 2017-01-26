News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Body Cams on the Way for Coconino County Sheriffs

Body Cams on the Way for Coconino County Sheriffs
January 26
10:12 2017
Print This Article

Example of a body cameraThe Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is getting body cameras! That was the word on Wednesday after the county’s Board of Supervisors voted to spend nearly a half-million dollars on the devices.

The new body cameras will be distributed to the sheriff’s patrol deputies and detention officers.

Reports indicate that Sheriff Jim Driscol is quite pleased with the purchase. He believes the cameras will have a positive impact on his deputies and, if history is any teacher, complaints about the sheriff’s office will decrease as a result of the use of the cameras. For the most part, that’s been the case in other communities around the country.

In all, the cameras will cost the county 480-thousand dollars. The money will be spent on cameras approved by the sheriff’s office following several years of testing various types of cameras.

The new cameras will be worn as part of the officers’ headgear.

Tags
Body camerascoconino county sheriff's department

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 37°/Low 23°
0%
Clear
Friday
Clear
High 37°/Low 24°
0%
Clear
Saturday
Clear
High 40°/Low 28°
0%
Clear
Sunday
Clear
High 43°/Low 31°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.