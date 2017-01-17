BLM, OHV Advocates Settle Longstanding Litigation

The seemingly endless legal battle between the Bureau of Land Management and off-highway vehicle advocates (OHV) cooled down Monday when the two groups, along with a number of conservation groups, filed in district court in Salt Lake City to settle a longstanding legal challenge. At the heart of the issue were land use and travel management plans on about 10 million BLM-administered acres in Utah.

If approved by the court, the settlement would resolve eight years of litigation.

“After more than eight years of litigation, I’m pleased to see these legal challenges put aside,” said BLM-Utah State Director Ed Roberson. “I look forward to focusing our attention and resources on managing Utah’s incredible public lands, unmatched opportunities for recreation, and responsible energy development.”

The tentative settlement agreement was reached through more than six months of intense negotiations overseen by the Circuit Mediation Office for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

“I’m certain we will suffer no shortage of future litigation over Utah public lands,” added Paul Turcke, counsel for the OHV organizations. “However, in this unique situation we chose to participate in the settlement process to prioritize and have a meaningful role in recreation management, as it becomes increasingly prominent in the spectrum of public land uses.”

As part of the settlement, the BLM with consult with Native American tribes and cultural experts to conduct cultural surveys along routes and develop a new site specific travel management plan over the next eight years. In return, the conservation group plaintiffs with dismiss their remaining claims against the BLM.