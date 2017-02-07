Bids for Bargains 2017!
Welcome to Bids for Bargains!
We’ve gone around to the area’s favorite businesses and gotten a huge pile of gift certificates for food, products, and services — and we’re going to auction them off to you, starting at 50% off retail price!
Bids for Bargains takes place this year from February 6th through the 24th, so don’t miss your chance to go on a shopping spree and save up to 50% off your favorite items and services! Tune in to 93.3FM or 1340AM from 8-9am, 11am-noon, and 4-5pm to place your bids. You can bid on items all day until 5pm, and save the full weekly list here.
You place your bids by calling 928-645-8181, 928-645-0300 or 1-800-498-7741 in this FUN RADIO AUCTION!
It’s the 27th annual Bids for Bargains Radio Auction!
Adams Chiropractic Clinic – Existing Client Adjustment
All-American Fuel – $30.00 Certificate
Big Dipper – $25.00 Food Certificate
Big John’s Texas BBQ – $40.00 Food Certificate
Big O Tires of Page – $250.00 Towards Tires or Service Offered
Boston’s Ace Hardware – 5 Gallons Ace Royal Satin Interior Latex Paint
Cancer Outreach – $30.00 Store Certificate
Carl’s Adventure Rentals – 1 Day PWC Rental
Chill & Grill – 2 $20.00 Food Certificates
Clunkers to Classics Automotive – 2-Wheel Alignment
Denny’s of Page – $80.00 Food Certificate
Desert Celebrations – 1/2 Dozen Roses in Glass Vase
El Tapatio – $50.00 Food Certificate
H&R Block of Page – Basic Tax Preparation
Jakey Leigh’s Café and Bakery in Kanab – 25.00 food Certificate
Joe Cool Computer Repair – AVG Anti Virus with 2 Year License
Lake Powell Furniture – Ashley Decorative Pouf-Teal
Lake Powell Spa & Massage – 3 30 Minute Private Reike Sessions
Lower Antelope Canyon Tours – Tour for 2
Mandarin Gourmet – $50.00 Food Certificate
Paco’s Tacos – $40.00 Food Certificate
Page Eye Center – $100.00 towards Eyewear
Page Fast Glass – Single Chip Windshield Repair
Page Honda Polaris – Woodcutter’s Package
Pampered Pets of Page – 2-Night Boarding
Paws and All – large Dog Hair Cut and Grooming
Peppers at Marriott – $60.00 Certificate-Dinner for 2
Ragged ‘Ol Truck Lawn Service – 3 Hours of Lawn Care Service
Ranch House Grille – $50.00 Food Certificate
RD’s Drive-in – $30.00 Food Certificates
Ruby’s Inn – 2 Night Stay- IN SEASON
Safeway Deli – Meat and Cheese Party Platter (16-30)
Starlite Restaurant- $25.00 Food Certificate
Strombolli’s – 16″ Pizza, Dozen Wings, Salad, Soda
Sunshine/Sunbeam Laundry – $25.00 Dry Cleaning Certificate
Sunshine Fuel – $30.00 Fuel Card
The Bowl – 5 Lunch Specials
The Lord’s Gym – 1 Month Unlimited Use
The Lube Shop – Oil Change and Filter
Therapy on the Mesa – Initial Myofascial visit w/ 2 follow up visits
White Tornado – 500 sq. feet of Carpet Cleaning