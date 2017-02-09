Begaye Vetoes Emergency Funds

Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye nixed emergency disaster funds for 33 chapters.

Allowing the supplemental funding bill to proceed would violate the Navajo Nation Code, Begaye said in a press release.

Under tribal law the General Fund must not dip below 10-percent of the previous year’s operating budget.

Approving the $243,000 in supplemental funding could have caused the fund balance to fall below the 10-percent required by law, Begaye said.

Begaye also noted that the funding was only for 33 of the 110 chapters; and outdated information was used in some cases to determine how much the chapters had in their emergency fund accounts.

The legislation included funding for some chapters that had not declared a state of emergency following recent snow storms, and omitted others that had.

The Navajo Nation Council issued its own press release, pointing out that the 33 chapters approved for emergency funding had zero balances in their emergency budgets.

“Begaye’s decision making is inconsistent,” according to Speaker LoRenzo Bates. Bates pointed out that Begaye approved similar legislation earlier to bail out the Division of Social Services to the tune of some $5 million.

“If the president believes that the emergency funding bill violates the law, then Begaye was in violation in January when he OK’d the social services funding,” Bates said.