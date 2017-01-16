Begaye to Attend Trump’s Inauguration

Some Navajo leaders are making the trek to Washington, DC, this week for the swearing-in Friday of Donald Trump as President. Navajo President Russell Begaye and the Nation’s Council Speaker, LoRenzo Bates are to be the guests of the Republican National Committee.

In addition, several surviving Navajo Code Talkers will be in the Nation’s Capitol. They will participate in the parade that will traverse from the US Capitol to the White House following the inauguration.

Code Talkers were bi-lingual Navajos who, during World War II, used the Navajo language as a means of sending and receiving messages that could not be interpreted by the Japanese in the Pacific.

Aside from the RNC, reports indicate that President Begaye was also invited to Washington this week by various members of Congress. Begaye says there are a number of topics pertaining to Native Americans that they want the new administration to address. Meetings are planned where these issues can be put forward by the Navajo delegation.

Also represented in Washington at the inauguration will be the Coalition of Large Tribes (COLT), of which; Russell Begaye was named Chairman last year in Las Vegas.

COLT also has plans to meet again in Washington next month to, again, make sure the new administration has their interests in mind.