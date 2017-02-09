Begaye Issues Statement on NGS Owners Vote

On Wednesday February 8, the office of the Navajo Nation President and Vice President released the following:

PRESIDENT BEGAYE’S STATEMENT ON NGS OWNERS VOTE ON MONDAY, FEB. 13

The Navajo Nation and the Office of the President and Vice President have been working diligently with the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) owners including federal partners and other entities that will be impacted if the closure occurs.

Our goals are to see that NGS stays in operation for the next ten years and we are hopeful that the vote that takes place on Monday, Feb. 13, will be reasonable.

We hope the owners of NGS will take into account the tremendous economic impact that closure will have. According to a study conducted by Arizona State University, the economic impact that closure would have on the whole region is estimated to be $18 billion dollars.

Closure will not only impact the Navajo and Hopi Nations but also cities like Phoenix and Tucson. NGS is the supplier of electricity for the Salt River Project, which brings water into the valley, to places like Phoenix and Tucson. This is not an isolated operation. In voting, we are hopeful that the owners will consider all entities that will be impacted and the extent of impact that the closure will have.