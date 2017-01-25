Begaye Helps Storm Victims

Help is on the way for Navajo Nation residents who have suffered due to the series of winter storms that rolled through the past few days. Navajo President Russell Begaye on Tuesday signed a declaration that free-up reserve money for those who need help; now.

The money will be spread to Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, all of which felt the wrath of the storms to some degree. Those who felt it most severely will now receive assistance in the purchase of wood or coal for heating, food and medical aid.

Numerous chapters across the Nation declared emergencies in the wake of the snowstorms.