News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Begaye Helps Storm Victims

Begaye Helps Storm Victims
January 25
11:12 2017
Print This Article
Russell Begaye

Russell Begaye

Help is on the way for Navajo Nation residents who have suffered due to the series of winter storms that rolled through the past few days. Navajo President Russell Begaye on Tuesday signed a declaration that free-up reserve money for those who need help; now.

The money will be spread to Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, all of which felt the wrath of the storms to some degree. Those who felt it most severely will now receive assistance in the purchase of wood or coal for heating, food and medical aid.

Numerous chapters across the Nation declared emergencies in the wake of the snowstorms.

Tags
navajo nation

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Wednesday
Clear
High 40°/Low 23°
0%
Clear
Thursday
Clear
High 35°/Low 22°
0%
Clear
Friday
Clear
High 37°/Low 23°
0%
Clear
Saturday
Clear
High 39°/Low 26°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.