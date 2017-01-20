Begay Freed From Jail

Former Navajo Nation Council member Mel Begay is a free man, having posted bail to the tune of $4,500. Begay has been jailed since being found guilty last year of misuse of Council’s discretionary funds.

Mr. Begay has an appeal before the Navajo Supreme Court and his being released allows him time to prepare for that. No date has been set yet for the appeal in Window Rock.

It was a six-person jury that convicted Begay on his alleged misuse of an alleged $33,000 of the discretionary funds. He was facing eleven counts and was found guilty at the end of the two-week trial. In addition to being sent to jail for three years, he also lost his seat on the Nation’s Council.

After more than a dozen delegates were indicted on similar charges, it’s no wonder the Nation’s Council no longer keeps such funds on hand.

The appeals to be heard for Begay include the defense’s allegation that the special prosecutor went outside the bounds of his area of responsibility in order to file the charges in the first place. Lawyers also claim they were not allowed to cross exam witnesses to their liking.

There were also allegations made by Begay’s defense team that the judge in the case was not neutral.

Another allegation was that Begay, and others who were indicted, were never given the proper training in how to handle the discretionary funds.