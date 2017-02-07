Bears Ears Fight Continues

The Utah Legislature passed a resolution Friday demanding that the federal government find a way to reverse the designation of Bears Ears National Monument in December.

Senator Todd Weiler declared, “The footprint is too large. The process was too wrong.” He added, “It’s insulting that President Obama couldn’t even interrupt his golfing in Hawaii to come to Utah for the designation ceremony.”

At the heart of the push to reverse the designation is that now that Bears Ears is a National Monument is that oil and gas drilling and expansion of cattle grazing is off limits.

A National Monument of this size has never been overturned; only smaller historical monuments have been shut down or transferred to state management.

A companion resolution reducing the acreage of Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument has passed the House and is before the Senate.

The handful of Democrats in the Legislature opposed both resolutions, and they are also fighting Republicans’ attempt to acquire state ownership of federal lands.

Senator Jim Dabakis said about the situation, “Heaven help us id this dog catches the car. If we ever did get all the federal land, the taxpayers in Utah would go broke.”

Small protests broke out at the Utah state capitol after the Legislature passed the resolutions. Many Native American tribes have voiced their support for Bears Ears saying they would mobilize from around the country to come to Utah to fightfor the National Monument, if needed.