Bears Ears Causing Uproar

With a lawsuit is being threatened by the Utah Attorney General over the Bears Ears National Monument declaration from President Obama this week, Utah’s two US Senators have released statements of support.

Sean Reyes is the AG in Utah and he is threatening court action in an attempt to reverse the declaration by the President concerning the 1.33-Million acres in southeast Utah. He reportedly believes that the declaration simply adds more unnecessary control by the feds and would close those many acres to new energy possibilities.

Senator Orin Hatch is in total agreement with Reyes, as is Utah’s other Republican Senator, Mike Lee.

In a release on Wednesday, Sen. Hatch called the President’s actions, “an astonishing and egregious abuse of executive power.”

The Bears Ears area near Four Corners contains sacred land and many archaeological sites, according to Native Americans and conservationists.

As a designated National Monument, those against the President’s announcement fear that it will prevent further oil and gas development. However, any existing operations would be grandfathered and allowed to continue, according to reports.

People will still be allowed to hunt and fish and gather wood and plants.