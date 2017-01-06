News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Backhoe Accident takes Life of Hurricane Man

Backhoe Accident takes Life of Hurricane Man
January 06
10:20 2017
A Hurricane construction worker was killed in a work place accident earlier this week.

Steve Cox

Steve Cox

58-year-old Hurricane Municipal worker Steve Cox died after a rotating backhoe struck him, pinning him to the side of a trench on Tuesday. Cox died at the scene.

According to police, Cox was trying to mark the location of a water line so a gas line could be moved. Investigators have concluded that the Tuesday-afternoon death was an accident.

Cox, a public works employee, had worked for the city of Hurricane for 20 years.

accidentDeathhurricane

