Backhoe Accident takes Life of Hurricane Man

A Hurricane construction worker was killed in a work place accident earlier this week.

58-year-old Hurricane Municipal worker Steve Cox died after a rotating backhoe struck him, pinning him to the side of a trench on Tuesday. Cox died at the scene.

According to police, Cox was trying to mark the location of a water line so a gas line could be moved. Investigators have concluded that the Tuesday-afternoon death was an accident.

Cox, a public works employee, had worked for the city of Hurricane for 20 years.