Ashlynne Mike Honored in Death

Every January the Navajo Times names its “Person of the Year.” This time around, for the first time, the honoree is deceased. The Times’ reporters, photographers and editorial staff have named Ashlynne Mike as their 2016 “Person of the

Year.”

11-year old Ashlynne, a Navajo, was the little girl kidnapped from a school bus stop in May and then brutally murdered. Her younger brother was also taken, but he escaped unharmed. The case caused heartbreak and sadness across the United States.

The Times decision to name Ashlynne as their “Person of the Year” was based on how, in death, she brought attention to the need for the Navajo Nation to introduce the Amber Alert system across their nation.

The young girl was taken in the late afternoon, yet an Amber Alert was not issued until many hours later; early the next morning. Her body was found near the Shiprock pinnacle. The suspect in the case was arrested and charged soon after.