News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Ashlynne Mike Honored in Death

Ashlynne Mike Honored in Death
January 02
11:22 2017
Print This Article

Every January the Navajo Times names its “Person of the Year.” This time around, for the first time, the honoree is deceased. The Times’ reporters, photographers and editorial staff have named Ashlynne Mike as their 2016 “Person of the

Ashlynne Mike

Ashlynne Mike

Year.”

11-year old Ashlynne, a Navajo, was the little girl kidnapped from a school bus stop in May and then brutally murdered. Her younger brother was also taken, but he escaped unharmed. The case caused heartbreak and sadness across the United States.

The Times decision to name Ashlynne as their “Person of the Year” was based on how, in death, she brought attention to the need for the Navajo Nation to introduce the Amber Alert system across their nation.

The young girl was taken in the late afternoon, yet an Amber Alert was not issued until many hours later; early the next morning. Her body was found near the Shiprock pinnacle. The suspect in the case was arrested and charged soon after.

Tags
Ashlynne Mikenavajo timesperson of the year

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Monday
Partly Cloudy
High 48°/Low 36°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Tuesday
Partly Cloudy
High 49°/Low 36°
10%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
High 52°/Low 40°
10%
Chance of Rain
Thursday
Chance of Rain
High 50°/Low 33°
50%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.