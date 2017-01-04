News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

ASHLine tops list of best ways to quit tobacco in 2017

ASHLine tops list of best ways to quit tobacco in 2017
January 04
15:32 2017
Print This Article

Many residents of Coconino County welcomed the new year by taking a vow to start living a healthier lifestyle and quit smoking tobacco.

The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) and the Arizona Department of Health Services are teaming together to help provide smokers the tools needed to successfully kick the habit.

For many Arizonans, success in quitting tobacco is achieved with help from professional coaches at the Arizona Smokers Helpline (ASHLine).

The ASHLine provides free coaching that is tailored to each individual. Since many ASHLine coaches are former tobacco users themselves, they can provide the support and help proven to help people succeed. Help is available by calling the ASHLine at 800-556 -6222 or the CCPHSD Tobacco and Chronic Disease Prevention Program at 928-679-7266.

According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), seven out of 10 people who smoke want to quit, but it can often take several attempts to be successful. However, soon after a smoker stops smoking, lung function increases up to 30 percent within three months, circulation improves and testosterone levels (reduced by tobacco use) increase.

These other tactics have also been found to be helpful for those who wish to quit:

· Make a list of the reasons for quitting such as wanting more energy, improving your health and committing to saving the money spent on cigarettes.

· Enlist the support of family and friends.

· Create a plan to deal with cravings and triggers.

· Avoid secondhand smoke.

· Promise yourself to try again should you slip up.

More information can also be found at www.ashline.org

Tags
coconino county health servicessmoking

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
High 47°/Low 42°
10%
Chance of Rain
Thursday
Chance of Rain
High 54°/Low 32°
50%
Partly Cloudy
Friday
Partly Cloudy
High 36°/Low 24°
10%
Partly Cloudy
Saturday
Partly Cloudy
High 36°/Low 30°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.