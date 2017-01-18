News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Armed Robbery on US 89

January 18
14:12 2017
The Gray Mountain Thriftway store on US 89 in Gray Mountain was the scene of an armed robbery on Monday night.

According to a release form the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the heist occurred just after 8:30 P.M. A lone suspect walked into the store brandishing a handgun. He asked a shopkeeper for money, and when he received the cash, he departed, evidently on foot.

There was one other employee in the store when the robbery occurred. No one was hurt.

Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a Native American man of about 20-years of age; about six feet tall with a slender build. The report says the suspect wore a black hoodie pulled tightly around his face.

If anyone has information regarding this crime, please contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-338-7888 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.

