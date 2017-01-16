Amber Alert Coming to the Navajo Nation

It’s been eight months since 11-year old Ashlynne Mike’s life was snuffed-out by someone very evil. The Navajo girl was taken from a bus stop near her New Mexico home and was found dead the next day.

If there is a positive that we can take from this tragedy, it is that soon the Navajo Nation will have a communications system in place that will make it possible to issue an Amber Alert.

The Nation’s efforts to incorporate such a system are looking positive. They are apparently only a software installation away from being available throughout the Navajo Nation in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.

According to reports, the system should be up and running in a few weeks, with training on issuing Amber Alerts beginning for law enforcement later this month.

The US Government’s IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert and Warning System) will allow for Amber Alerts, as well as other emergency notifications. Emergency messages will go out to radio and television station, as well as in text messages to personal cell phones.

When Ashlynne was kidnapped there was no system available on the reservation. An Amber Alert did not go out elsewhere until many hours after the child was nabbed, and likely hours after she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, close-to 700 children had been successfully recovered as a result of the Amber Alert program as of August 2013.

Whether or not an immediate Amber Alert would have saved Ashlynne’s life isn’t known. But what is known is that her death woke the Nation up to the fact that the system is needed.