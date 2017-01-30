A Winter (job) Freeze

There are a lot of questions going around the country over President Donald Trump’s hiring freeze of federal employees. His aim, which was part of a campaign promise, is to overhaul the size of the federal government.

But will it come with a high cost to the National Park Service?

So, as of January 22 no new jobs can be created on the federal level. However, jobs that are considered to have “national security or public safety responsibilities” are exempt from the freeze.

Are positions with the National Parks considered public safety responsibilities? That’s the 300-Million dollar question, since the parks expect in excess of 300-million visitors this year.

One Utah representative understands the President’s motives, and tried to ease the worries associated with the freeze after it was announced. Republican Jason Chaffetz represents Utah’s large 3rd District, along the I-15 corridor from just north of Cedar City to Provo.

“The President is obviously working to fulfill a campaign promise. I concur with the goal,” said Chaffetz. “In terms of details on the execution, we (in Congress) would love to work with him.”

A Democrat in Congress from Virginia paints a more unfriendly picture.

“This will affect your veterans’ services, your social security services, your national parks, your forests,” said Cong. Gerald E. Connolly.

In the meantime officials in places like Dixie National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park will have to wait and see, while hoping the ambiguity is resolved in time for their busy seasons.