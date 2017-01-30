News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

A Winter (job) Freeze

A Winter (job) Freeze
January 30
11:31 2017
Print This Article

There are a lot of questions going around the country over President Donald Trump’s hiring freeze of federal employees. His aim, which was part of a campaign promise, is to overhaul the size of the federal government.

Chaffetz

Chaffetz

But will it come with a high cost to the National Park Service?

So, as of January 22 no new jobs can be created on the federal level. However, jobs that are considered to have “national security or public safety responsibilities” are exempt from the freeze.

Are positions with the National Parks considered public safety responsibilities? That’s the 300-Million dollar question, since the parks expect in excess of 300-million visitors this year.

One Utah representative understands the President’s motives, and tried to ease the worries associated with the freeze after it was announced. Republican Jason Chaffetz represents Utah’s large 3rd District, along the I-15 corridor from just north of Cedar City to Provo.

“The President is obviously working to fulfill a campaign promise. I concur with the goal,” said Chaffetz. “In terms of details on the execution, we (in Congress) would love to work with him.”

A Democrat in Congress from Virginia paints a more unfriendly picture.

“This will affect your veterans’ services, your social security services, your national parks, your forests,” said Cong. Gerald E. Connolly.

In the meantime officials in places like Dixie National Forest and Grand Canyon National Park will have to wait and see, while hoping the ambiguity is resolved in time for their busy seasons.

Tags
jobsnational park serviceTrump

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

Weather Forecast

Clear
Monday
Clear
High 47°/Low 32°
0%
Clear
Tuesday
Clear
High 50°/Low 34°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday
Partly Cloudy
High 52°/Low 35°
0%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday
Partly Cloudy
High 53°/Low 40°
0%
Wunderground.com
© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved. | Visit us on Google+
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.