A Report on Navajo Housing Looks Bad

The Arizona Republic, Arizona’s largest newspaper, has released the results of an investigation their reporters conducted into housing and money on the Navajo Nation.

According to the published report, by an act of the US Congress in 1998, a lot of money was designated to improve housing on the country’s Indian reservations. Apparently, $1.66 Billion of that money made its way to the Navajo Housing Authority, but according to the investigation, there’s very little to show for it across the Nation.

According to the report, as much as $100 Million has been wasted on housing projects that never had resulted in any occupants. In addition, in one community north of Winslow, $7 Million was used on a neighborhood of igloo-shaped multi-family dwellings that have yet to be occupied.

In addition, the Arizona Republic tells us that nearly a quarter-Billion dollars hasn’t been used and just sits in the Navajo Nation’s federal account.

The investigation also found that in 2016 the Navajo Housing Authority spent $152 Million to build just 26 homes. There have been reports of price-gouging, construction problems and much more.

The Arizona Republic’s report did not include comments from Navajo leaders, including the Navajo Housing Authority, concerning what appears to be a healthy dose of incompetence on their part.

Money from the US Government came as a result of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act of 1998.

KXAZ News has requested a response to the Arizona Republic article from Navajo Vice President Jonathan Nez.