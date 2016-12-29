12-28-16 City Council Meeting

Last night at City Hall, Page’s City Council held its last regularly scheduled meeting of 2016.

Council approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Page Police Department and Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The agreement formalized the existing spirit of cooperation between the two law enforcement service providers. The agreement also forms the framework for the development of relationships and communications necessary for the management of responses to emerging events of mutual concern or interest. The MOU will run for five years.

Discussions were also held regarding the recreation fee structure, bingo at the Community Center, and the refund policy for the Parks and Recreation Department.

The Youth League registration fees were found to be inconsistent with age/ grade groupings within single sports and among different sports. There is a $40 registration fee for Pee Wee and Tee Ball and $50 for participants 6 years and up. This creates a situation in which kindergarten and first grade participants pay a $40 registration fee for some sports and a $50 in others. In order to remedy the inconsistent fee structure the following changes will be made: For elementary grades, participants will be grouped in two grade increments. Middle school, grades 6th-8th, will continue being in one league. A $40 registration fee will be charged for all Preschool – 1st grade leagues and coaches/ parents will officiate. $50 will be charged as a registration fee for 2nd grade leagues and higher with hired sports officials to referee.

Currently, the Community Center is playing bingo every Tuesday for non-cash prizes. It was requested the city apply for a license to be able to charge $1.00 per card. Bingo is legal in the State of Arizona for recreational purposes or to allow certain types of nonprofit organizations to generate funds to support their activities. Council approved the request and will apply for a Class A Bingo License through the State of Arizona.

Under the current refund policy for the Parks and Recreation Department, participants could receive full refunds for any reason through the first game if the season. This policy caused a number of logistical headaches for Parks and Rec staff so an alternative proposal was presented and accepted by Council. The new refund policy states: In the event the department cancels a class, event, or program for any reason, a full refund will be issued. City of Page Recreation can only offer a refund of registration fees if the request is made prior to your player being assigned to a team. Once your player has been assigned to a team, refund requests will not be accepted. A Refund Request Form must be submitted to the City of Page Recreation Department. No refunds can be processed without this form. An administrative fee will be deducted from the registration fee paid.

The next meeting, which will be the first of 2017, will be held on January 11th.