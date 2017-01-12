1-11-17 City Council Meeting

Page updated its City Code and heard a financial report for 2016 at Wednesday night’s brief City Council meeting.

The code update passed was mainly for minor revisions that fixed typographical errors, inserted gender neutral terms, and standardized phrases like City Council.

The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2016 was presented by McKay Hall of the firm Hinton, Burdick, PLLC. The report showed that the City of Page has no material weakness or significant deficiencies which, according to Hall, are impressive for a local government. The report also found that all cash flows from operating activities are all positive and that the City’s total net assets, or equity, is over $129 million, up $6.5 million from the last fiscal year. Also the City’s General Fund is up from $7.5 million to over $10.1 million. The increase is mostly in part to the sales tax collected by the City being up $2.2 million from last fiscal year.

Looking ahead, the Parks and Recreation Board will soon be coming to Council with an implementation plan for the City’s Parks Master Plan. Page Utility Enterprises will also be coming forward with a request for three job bids, including a water line replacement.

Finally, Levi Tappan, board liaison to the Community Center board said the Community Center was very happy to have their bingo request approved.